



— A 5-year-old Georgia boy is being hailed a “hero” for saving several members of his family from a fire that started inside their home.

Noah Woods woke up Sunday morning to find his bedroom on fire, officials in Bartow County said. He immediately jumped into action, carrying his 2-year-old sister and their dog out of the house.

“I picked [his sister] Lily up, got to the window with Lily, got the dog and got out,” Woods told WSB. “That’s it, and I got myself out.”

He then returned to the house, ran up the stairs and told his uncle to help get everyone else out.

Woods and 4 other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Bartow County Fire Department’s Facebook post. In all, “our hero!” — as the BCFD post describes him — is credited for saving himself and 7 other family members.

“If it wasn’t for Noah — I mean we were all asleep so we wouldn’t have known what was going on,” said the boy’s grandfather, David Woods. “We could’ve all lost our lives.”

Investigators say the fire broke out in the bedroom that Noah and Lily shared and was apparently the result of an electrical overload.

Woods will be recognized as an honorary firefighter on Friday by BCFD Chief Dwayne Jamison and presented with a “Lifesaving Award.”

The extended family that shares the home on the west side of Kingston did not have insurance, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for temporary housing and to help them rebuild.