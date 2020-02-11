MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Love orchids? Soon, you will be able to buy ‘forever stamps’ featuring the flowers from the US Postal Service.
In fact, the Postal Service will celebrate the beauty of ‘Wild Orchids’ in South Florida on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m., with the release of the new stamps.
The ceremony will be held at the American Orchid Society Library at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at 10901 Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables.
The event will be free and open to the public.
The Postal Service says each stamp will feature a photograph of one of nine species: Cypripedium californicum, Hexalectris spicata, Cypripedium reginae, Spiranthes odorata, Triphora trianthophoros, Platanthera grandiflora, Cyrtopodium polyphyllum, Calopogon tuberosus, and Platanthera leucophaea.
Each forever stamp costs 55 cents.
Click here to see the prices announced by the U.S. Postal Service for 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.