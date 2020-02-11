ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It’s now a little more expensive if you want to be a pass holder at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
Walt Disney World has announced price increases for four of its Florida resident passes and two out of state passes.
Increases in Florida resident passes are for the Gold Pass, which goes from $699 to $719; the Silver Pass, which goes from $519 to $539; the Weekday Select Pass, which goes from &349 to $369: and the Epcot After Pass, which goes from $309 to $319.
The out of state increases are for the Platinum Pass, from $1119 to $1195, and the Platinum Plus Pass, from $1219 to $1295.
The new price increases are significantly less than last year’s, which saw prices jump up to 25%, according to themeparkinsider.com.
The last price hike was almost eight months in June 2019.
