MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting has injured three people in Southwest Miami-Dade. Now, police want to know who’s responsible.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the Southridge I and II community not far from US1 and Caribbean Blvd.

Two men, who were inside a car, were shot. One was shot in the head. The other was grazed in the He ad, according to police.

An innocent woman was also grazed in the head.

“She was sitting in front of her residence when the shooting occurred and may have been struck by a stray bullet,” a police spokesperson said.

Investigators believe the suspects were on ATVs. There may have possibly been three.

Neighbors told police the ATVs chased the car in and around homes. The suspects then took off.

“For then to open fire that way so recklessly and in this particular case, striking an innocent victim,” police said.

It’s unclear who fired shots and why the two in the car were targeted.

The man shot in the head is in critical condition. The other two who were grazed are stable at Jackson South.

Police want tips through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.