MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A physical therapist is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her room at a Florida hospital.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Regginald Jackson was arrested on a sexual battery charge involving a 75-year-old woman.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that authorities believe there are other victims.

The sheriff called it an “appalling breach of trust” and that others should come forward.

Court records did not show an attorney for Jackson.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

