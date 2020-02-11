Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two West Park businesses have some clean up to do after they were broken into overnight.
It happened at 2701 South State Road 7 at the “Prime Liquors Miramar” store and a cellphone store next door.
Surveillance video captured two crooks smashing their way into the stores, first the cellphone store then the liquor store. The liquor store owner said they took three or four bottles of liquor.
No word on what they took from the cellphone store. The store’s owner is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest.
