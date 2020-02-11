Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Robert Koehler, the suspected pillowcase rapist, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in court Tuesday morning.
Koehler, 60, who wdid not appear in court, was extradited back to South Florida last month from Palm Bay.
During Tuesday’s court hearing, Koehler was formally charged with one count of armed sexual battery and one count of armed kidnapping for the 1983 attack on a 25-year-old woman in West-Miami-Dade.
Police say DNA tests have linked him to at least 25 cases and they are working on possibly filing more charges.
Koehler is being held without bond.
His trial is set for April 13th.
