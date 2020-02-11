



CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Job Title: Reporter – Fulltime

Description:

WFOR-CBS Miami, the CBS owned and operated television station in Miami, has an immediate opening for on-air reporter. Gather, write, produce and present news stories in a clear concise and easy to understand way, along with multiple live shots on any given shift. Write active news copy, while telling creative people stories. Must be able to develop sources and break stories. Perform other duties as assigned by the News Director.

Qualifications:

Four-year college degree or equivalent experience along with at least four years reporting experience required. Strong news judgment, organizational skills, computer proficiency, keen sense of logistics, a clear and concise speaking voice, and the ability to work well under pressure and deadlines. Must be able to report live under breaking news conditions. All reporters should be familiar with the use of social media and the role it plays in newsgathering. All reporters are required to write and file stories for our website. Excellent editorial judgment and mastery of journalistic ethics and libel law. Bilingual Spanish/English a plus.

Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.

Posted 2/11/20