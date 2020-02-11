MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people, including two Margate police officers, were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a North Lauderdale crash.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at 441 and Kimberly Boulevard, where a marked police cruiser somehow ended up stopped on the roadway facing oncoming traffic.
A second vehicle, a red sedan, could also be seen stopped on the grass on the side of the road. The vehicle had lost part of its front fender and debris could be seen all over the roadway.
All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
Margate police tells CBS4 both offers are doing well, and they did not suffer any major injuries.
The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is currently unknown.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the crash.
