FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood.
The city said overnight, crews completed repairs to a broken valve on an 8-inch water main at Cordova Road and SE 11th Street.
The boil water notice applies to properties located on Cordova Road between SE 11th Street and SE 11th Court as well as properties located on SE 11 Street east of Cordova Road.
The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results.
Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Anyone with questions can call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.
