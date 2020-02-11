MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Beach’s mayor wants to roll back the hours for ‘last call’ on South Beach for Spring Break.
Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m. in the entertainment district, it’s 5 a.m. now across the city.
The Miami Herald reports the proposal will come before the city commission Wednesday for a preliminary vote. It could then be finalized at a February 26th commission meeting.
The new hours would begin on March 6 and continue for 17 days. It would affect the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption, like at bars and restaurants.
There is already an 8 p.m. last call for the purchase of beer and wine at supermarkets or convenience stores and spirits at liquor stores near the entertainment district.
