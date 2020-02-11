MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man and woman were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering several serious burns in an early morning apartment fire.

It happened at 411 NW 37th Street in Wynwood.

Gema Mendoza, who lives next door, was the one to call for help around 6 a.m.

“I heard some screaming and then I saw in the window, I saw the fire, it was only on the floor. When I called 911, I saw that all of the building was burning,” she said. “Oh my God, I freaked out.”

She said she knew something was wrong after hearing them argue.

“They were fighting, because they fight all the time, and then I just heard screaming, it was more than a fight, that is when I woke up and saw the fire,” she said.

“When units arrived they found three separate apartment buildings with heavy smoke and flames coming from one on the rear units. Firefighters concentrated their efforts on trying to contain the fire to that one unit. It then spread to some of the adjacent units and within about 10 to 15 minutes they were able to bring this fire under control,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

As the fire fight was going on, Carroll said something unusual happened.

“While responding to this call, one of our paramedic units came across two people, who they found about a block away, that appeared to have some burn injuries,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

“Fire investigators are not only investing this scene here (the apartment) but will look and see if the two victims we found a block away are related to this incident,” said Carroll.

Miami Fire Rescue said a total of five adults and one child have been displaced. They’re now getting help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Mendoza said she was scared and hopes the couple will be all right. Carroll said they are being treated and have been listed in serious condition.