



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Department of Justice is backing off its sentencing recommendation for longtime President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.

The move comes just hours after the president took to Twitter to blast prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their suggested seven to nine years behind bars.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” the president tweeted.

According to a senior Justice Department official, the DOJ leadership did not know about the recommendation.

“This is not what was briefed to the department,” the official told CBS News. “The department believes the recommendation is extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.”

Click here to read the original, full sentencing memorandum.

A revised, shorter sentencing memorandum will be sent to the court.

One of the prosecutors who worked on the case has now asked to withdraw.

Stone was convicted on seven charges related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 20.