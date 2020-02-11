MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While prices at the gas pump are going down in Florida, it’s still pretty nice to get free gas and that is exactly what 750 Miami residents will receive starting Tuesday.
The cash-back app GetUpside is giving away $20 worth of gasoline for people at three different gas stations for three days in a row.
That’s 250 cars per gas station per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
“Miami is one of our biggest markets, with tens of thousands of engaged GetUpside users already earning hundreds of thousands in cash-back,” said GetUpside co-founder and CEO Alex Kinnier. “This is a way for us to say thank you to some of them and to welcome new users into the fold.”
Tuesday’s gas giveaway starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 15200 SW 72nd Street.
Each giveaway runs from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and the location of each participating gas station will be announced on GetUpside’s Twitter and Facebook accounts on the day of each event.
You must log in to post a comment.