MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police say a woman is facing serious charges Tuesday after performing a butt-enhancement procedure without a license.
Police said Luz Gomez, 55, injected a victim’s buttocks with an unknown substance in her home back in June of 2018.
The victim told police she paid Gomez $2,000 for the procedure and that shortly after, the victim began to suffer fevers, pain, and discomfort, according to the arrest report.
Authorities say the victim went to her primary doctor who referred her to a cosmetic surgeon.
The surgeon advised the victim that she would have to undergo two operations to repair the damage that was done by the first procedure at a cost of $20,000.
The surgeon told the victim, according to police, that the first operation would remove the mass which had disfigured her buttocks and that the second procedure would reconstruct her buttocks fully.
Police said in January of this year, an undercover detective called Gomez to request a buttock augmentation procedure and when the Gomez arrived, she was arrested.
Gómez was taken the Turner Guilford Correctional Center, where she faces one charge of practicing medicine without a license.
You must log in to post a comment.