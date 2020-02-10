MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Friday, February 14 marks two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.
To honor the 17 students and faculty who lost their lives that tragic day, school districts across the country, including Miami-Dade and Broward, will observe a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a Values Matter Miami Initiative which focuses on kindness and all schools are being asked to promote “Love and Kindness Day” on Valentine’s Day.
Schools are urged to create Kindness Corners, Be Kind Scavenger Hunts, Kindness Challenges, Kindness Paper Chains, and even Kindness Trees.
In addition, the District’s Department of Mental Health Services is providing each school with resources and services that support mental wellness efforts including providing counselors who will be available to meet with students or staff who need extra support.
“Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers” is being distributed in schools and sent home in three languages to provide guidance in talking to children about violence and helping them cope with the anniversary of this tragedy.
Additional resources are available on the Division of Student Services website at studentservices.dadeschools.net/CopingwithTragedy.asp
You must log in to post a comment.