TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump just released his budget for fiscal year 2021, and there’s good news for Everglades restoration.
Trump has included $250 million for Everglades restoration projects in his proposed $4.8 trillion budget.
It’s a $50 million increase over the money in the current federal budget approved in December.
Florida’s senators and representatives of both parties had sought the increase.
If the extra money for Everglades restoration survives, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would decide how to use it.
