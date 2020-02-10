



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An online petition has been created which demands an explanation from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission as to why it euthanized a wild coyote which was rescued from the water off PortMiami on Feb. 4.

More than 7,500 people have signed the petition, which is not only asking for an explanation, but also asking the state to hold FWC accountable. “The State of Florida needs to be held accountable to the Citizens of what they are doing,” states the Change.org petition.

The coyote was supposed to go to the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County after being pulled from the water by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

WATCH THE ENTIRE COYOTE RESCUE HERE:

Wildlife Rescue Director Lloyd Brown said he was ready to take the animal in, care for it, and return it to the wild like other native animals.

However, the FWC told CBS4 News, “They do not have a program for the rehabilitation of nuisance wildlife.”

FWC added in a statement, “The FWC received a call today from the Miami Dade Police Department for assistance with a coyote at the Port of Miami. Our officers responded and took possession of the animal, which has since been humanely euthanized.”

However, the FWC’s website says, “Coyotes are native to North America, have been in Florida for many years, and will continue to make their homes around the state.” It also says coyotes are not an exotic or invasive species and are considered a “naturalized” species, which means they were not brought to Florida by humans. Instead, they naturally migrated to the state and can be found throughout Florida.

Monday, CBS4 News reached out again to FWC regarding the petition.

FWC responded, “Humanely euthanizing wildlife isn’t something we take lightly. We try to find a balance between managing wildlife and the needs of the public. We are looking into the chain of events that lead to this situation.”

WATCH: Coyote On Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Boat