MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump is scheduled to meet Monday with some of the families of those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The afternoon meeting will take place before Trump leaves for New Hampshire.
Fred Guttenburg, whose daughter Jamie was one of the victims, was not invited to the meeting, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Last week attended the Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was removed from the audience after shouting at Trump to do something about gun violence while the president talked about protecting the Second Amendment.
Guttenberg later apologized on Twitter for his outburst.
The Parkland families met with lawmakers last week, pushing for policy changes focused on school safety.
During Monday’s meeting, Trump is expected to a school safety announcement.
This Friday marks two years since 17 were killed, and 17 others were injured, in the school shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.