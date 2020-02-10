



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the man wanted for a deadly broad-daylight shooting in Wynwood has been taken into custody.

Lynwood Walker III is being charged with Jose Trimaine Jose’s murder.

The shooting happened along N. Miami Ave. on Friday at 2 p.m.

When police arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Jose later died.

The other victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition.

According to Miami PD, who issued the arrest warrant for Walker, he was taken into custody in another state.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

If you have information that could help police in this case, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 477-TIPS.