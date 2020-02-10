FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Divers worked Sunday night to fix a 16-inch pipe that burst over the weekend 33 feet under the New River.

People in the South Fork area are under a precautionary boil water notice.

Some people had no clue about it.

The city warned residents through social media.

One resident named Gala Pazos said, “Oh no, so I’ve been giving my dog sink water.”

“I just had a lot of water this morning after going out yesterday so we’ll see how that goes,” said Benton Reynolds.

Residents feel they should’ve been warned another way.

“No flyers, nothing left on our front door, nothing,” Karine Hoffman said.

The latest water main break follows a series of sewage breaks over the past few months.

This time the city realized there was a problem when residents reported their water pressure being a third of what they’re used to.

“I think we know they need to replace the entire water and sewer system in the city and for greater Broward County,” Hoffman continued.

During repairs, people around the South Fork area can expect lower water pressure at times, or possibly no water at all.

“It’s 20 years too late. So it’s probably going to be continuous problems for the next decade or more unless they tear up everything.” Hoffman said,

The boundaries of the precautionary boil water advisory are as follows:

North fork of the New River (north)

Davie Blvd. (south)

Tarpon River up to and including SW 7 St.

South fork of the New River (east)

SW 15 Ave. (west)

Once repairs are made, the boil water notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results.

If you have questions, you can call the city’s 24-Hour help center at (954) 828-8000.