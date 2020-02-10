



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — With the March 17 presidential primaries fast approaching, Florida is preparing for a major election year. Here is a look at voter-registration numbers, as of Dec. 31:

13,536,830, the number of registered voters in Florida.

4,986,520, the number of registered Democrats.

4,761,405, the number of registered Republicans.

3,641,359, the number of voters registered with no party affiliation.

147,546, the number of voters registered with third parties.

1,451,599, the number of registered voters in Miami-Dade County, the largest total in the state.

4,405, the number of registered voters in Lafayette County, the smallest total in the state.

6,605,852, the total number of registered voters in Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas counties.

46,933, the total number of registered voters in Calhoun, Franklin, Glades, Hamilton, Lafayette, Liberty and Union counties.

4,006, the edge Democrats hold over Republicans in Pinellas County, which has 682,062 registered voters.

14, the number of counties where Republicans make up more than 50 percent of the registered voters (Baker, Bay, Clay, Collier, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Nassau, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, Sumter, Walton and Washington).

2, the number of counties where Republicans make up more than 60 percent of the registered voters (Holmes and Walton).

7, the number of counties where Democrats make up more than 50 percent of the registered voters (Calhoun, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Madison).

2, the number of counties where Democrats make up more than 60 percent of the registered voters (Gadsden and Liberty).

— Source: Florida Division of Elections

Here’s a reminder, in order to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, which takes place March 17, you need to be registered to vote by Feb. 18.

You can register at your county election office, public libraries, military recruitment offices or driver’s license offices.

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Election Office Click here for the Broward County Election Office Click here for the Monroe County Election Office Click here for the State of Florida Online Voter Registration System



The election dates for 2020 are:

Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17

Primary Election: August 18

General Election: November 3

If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, or which party you are registered with, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)