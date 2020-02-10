MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some runners, who have taken part in marathons all over the world, say the annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is one of their favorites.

“Miami’s one of the prettiest ones,” said Aisha Nasser. “The ocean, what’s not to like.”

Nasser has been running marathons for 18 years.

“And I don’t plan to stop,” Nasser adds.

More than 22,000 runners, joggers, and walkers, who started at the crack of dawn outside the American Airlines Arena, participated this year.

Saidi Juma Makula from Tanzania had the fastest time for men finishing at 2:21:59. Aydee Loayza Huaman from Peru came in first for the women at 2:46:52.

“You just gotta push through it,” said Adam Korenfield, after he finished. “Great run, great experience, great people, all around Miami favorite, thank you very much for the opportunity!”

The students from John I. Smith K-8 Center have been practicing for the Kids Marathon since last October.

“Every Wednesday, we’d go to the park and we’d all practice together in groups,” said Victoria Maldonado.

Their coach said it’s important for her kids to set goals for health and fitness while gaining confidence.

“I used to be fat Nicholas, now I’m fit Nicholas,” proclaimed Nicholas Correa, who said he has been training hard. “I feel very fit and excited.”

While first responders worked the marathon to keep everyone safe, some of them also participated, gear and all, to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s a mental thing,” said Lt. Karen Salinas from the City of Miami Fire-Rescue, of the gear. “At this point, we’re almost at the finish line. Just your mind trying to push and your body telling you no. And your mind, you’re not going to quit. We’re going to stay together. That’s pretty much the whole meaning of this race.”