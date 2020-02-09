FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The city of Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for areas near the south fork of the New River as crews work to fix a water main break.

Divers found the break in the submerged 16-inch pipe, but excavation crews were needed to remove sand and sediment to reach it.

Work is still being done to expose the broken main, at which point divers will assess how to move forward with repairs.

The city said the water pressure has remained steady but said repair operations could affect Riverside Park and Tarpon River pressure.

The boundaries of the precautionary boil water advisory are as follows:

North fork of the New River (north)

Davie Blvd. (south)

Tarpon River up to and including SW 7 St.

South fork of the New River (east)

SW 15 Ave. (west)

Once repairs are made, the boil water notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results.

If you have questions, you can call the city’s 24-Hour help center at (954) 828-8000.