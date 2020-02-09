MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The nightlife in Wynwood is getting back to normal following a deadly broad-daylight shooting on Friday.

Dozens were back outside a popular restaurant Saturday night, where just feet away there was still crime scene tape left behind.

The tape was used it to block a stretch of N Miami Ave. and NE 20th St. after a man was shot and killed and another was wounded.

Since then, police have been casing the area for any surveillance video. Investigators are still leaning on visitors in the popular area filled with tourists for answers.

“If they saw something, if they know something, if they saw something, call 911 and come forward. Contact our detectives. If you’re in the area, contact one of our uniform officers and let us know,” Cmdr. Freddie Cruz said Friday.

A property owner near the shooting is too afraid to go on camera.

He said four people were involved in a violent fight outside a restaurant on the sidewalk. That’s when two people were shot and it sent people nearby running for their lives. Police interviewed some of those people.

Even though the property owner believes two people are now on the run and two guns may have been involved, investigators are only confirming they’re searching for one possible shooter.

They searched by air Friday and while on the ground, several officers were seen with their guns drawn.

Police have not said if they know who they’re looking for after the shooting.

It’s still unclear what led the violent confrontation in the middle of the day.

Now that’s it’s the weekend, the tourists and cars are back, but people told us off camera that they are being cautious.