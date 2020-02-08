



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are plenty of waterfront dining locations across South Florida, but the newly designed Deck at Island Gardens is a treat for both the palate and the eyes.

The Deck at Island Gardens serves up amazing Mediterranean dishes where diners enjoy endless views of Biscayne Bay, mega yachts and stunning sunsets.

It is located on the south side of the MacArthur Causeway just next to the Children Museum.

Guests arrive by land and sea.

“The backdrops are gorgeous yachts and the cruise ships,” explains Executive Chef Alfio Longo. “The vibe we want to pass to the people to our customers is a vibe similar to Monte Carlos, St. Tropez so we say between Brickell and South Beach we have a little Monte Carlo.”

The food concept is Mediterranean, mainly Spain, France, and the Italian Peninsula; which are areas Chef Longo knows a lot about.

A table side favorite is the Arugula salad with endives, cherry tomatoes, Greek olives, and a lemon dressing tossed in a 24 month Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel and it is today’s Digital Bite.

