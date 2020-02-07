MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a wet start to the weekend with widespread rain soaking most of South Florida this Friday morning but there is a cool down right behind it.

Heavy downpours led to slick and dangerous driving conditions during the rush hour commute. Some areas have picked up over a half an inch of rain and there were wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Due to the rain cooled air, temperatures have dropped to the low to mid 60s.

Showers will continue through late morning and then gradually quiet down with drier conditions Friday afternoon.

Due to the clouds and winds shifting out of the Northwest, the highs will be cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures tumble to the mid to upper 50s overnight and it will be a chilly start on Saturday morning. Saturday, it’ll be a pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with the potential for a few showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible then.

Even warmer early to middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.