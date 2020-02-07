



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

Sam, Labrador retriever

Sam is a darling male Labrador retriever dog being kept at Fur Angels Rescue.

He’s neutered and vaccinated. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Sam’s caretakers:

I lived with a good family most of my life, but the landlord said they couldn’t keep me anymore. Since then, I stayed with another family that left town, and it’s left me feeling very sad. I really need a stable loving home that will give me the affection and care I need. I like to be with kids and people; I’m very well behaved and I love belly rubs and hugs. Will you make my dream of a forever family come true?

Apply to adopt Sam today at Petfinder.

Lulu, Schnauzer and Poodle mix

Lulu is an adorable female schnauzer and poodle mix being kept at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

Lulu is friendly as can be — she’ll get along great with your cats, dogs and children. She’s vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She’s already house-trained.

Notes from Lulu’s caretakers:

We hope this beautiful gets the happy ending she deserves. Lulú was rescued from an abandoned backyard where she was left chained without food or water. Since being rescued, she has come a long way. She is starting to put on healthy weight and walks great on a leash. With a patient person, we believe she will slowly come out of her shell.

Read more about Lulu on Petfinder.

Pebbles, Shih Tzu and Maltese mix

Pebbles is a female Shih Tzu and Maltese mix being kept at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

Pebbles is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Pebbles’ caretakers:

This sweetheart was surrendered by her previous owner. We don’t know who could resist such a beautiful set of eyes. She is smart, easy-going and loves to be near you. She is in good health, loves car rides and enjoys being outdoors.

Read more about how to adopt Pebbles on Petfinder.

Tito, Chihuahua

Tito is a sweet male chihuahua dog currently housed at Fur Angels Rescue.

Tito is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He’s neutered and vaccinated.

From Tito’s current caretaker:

Tito is a wonderful, loving dog. You can bring this two-year-old pup anywhere—the supermarket and pharmacy—and he’ll impress those around him with good manners. He’s also playful and gets along well with other dogs and cats. We rescued him after A Good Samaritan found him without a microchip, collar or ID, and he’s being doing great at his foster home. If you would like to give him a loving home, please contact us today.

Read more about Tito on Petfinder.

Bobby, Rat terrier

Bobby is a charming male rat terrier dog staying at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Bobby has been vaccinated and neutered.

Bobby’s current caretakers say:

I’m Bobby. I have a fun-loving personality and get along well with other dogs and cats. But I prefer a house without. children. I am three years old and a playful, affectionate guy. I’m seeking my forever family.

Read more about Bobby on Petfinder.

Chai, Boxer mix

Chai is a lovable female boxer mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Chai loves other dogs. She is looking for a cat-free family. Chai is spayed and vaccinated.

Here’s what Chai’s friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her:

Just like a Chai is sweeter than normal coffee, I’m sweeter than any other dog you’re gonna meet! A lovely family in Homestead couldn’t keep me, so here I am. When PAWS found me, I was had a cut on my foot, and they patched me right up. Boy, do I feel so much better! I really love people and am looking for a special human to love forever. Could you be my perfect match?

Read more about how to adopt Chai on Petfinder.