FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have made several arrests in the attack and robbery of two men, which was caught on video, but police are still looking for one more suspect.

The attack took place just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 2.

The two victims were walking in the Fort Lauderdale Himmarshee Entertainment district. When a group of guys begin chasing them, they ran in different directions.

The video is a bit shaky and grainy.

“One of the victim’s was punched from behind by one of the suspects. At the same time, one of the other suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the property from the victims,” explained Fort Lauderdale Police spokesman Casey Liening.

In the video, there is a man on the ground and the suspects are grabbing items from him while kicking and stomping him.

“The victim’s on the ground, you can see the group of suspects attacking the victim and taking items off of him like his shoes, his wallet, his cell phone and there may be other items they took as well,” said Liening.

The police report says they also got a gold chain.

The person shooting the video was later attacked, police say, by the same group of guys.

So far, four people have been arrested for the attack, but police say there is one more.

“The additional suspect can be seen in the video removing one of the shoes from the victim. He’s in the blue T-shirt,” said Liening.

If you recognize the suspect, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.