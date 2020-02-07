MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Runners are not the only ones competing with a purpose Sunday morning, in the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.
Miami Beach firefighter Claudio Navas and more than 250 other South Florida first responders will walk the marathon route in full firefighter gear.
They’re doing it to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Navas says he’s participating in honor of his friend and training partner, Miami firefighter Danny Alvarez, who died in 2014.
“To me, it’s very important because it’s close to my heart. Every first responder needs to know they are not alone. There is the stigma that they dont talk about or look for help when they’re having a bad day,” said Navas.
Sunday’s marathon begins at 6 a.m., at the American Airlines Arena.
You must log in to post a comment.