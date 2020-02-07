MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announced Friday the results of its sex trafficking operations in South Florida conducted from January 25 through February 2.
The operations were conducted in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Super Bowl LIV Human Trafficking Committee, the United States Attorney’s Office, and multiple federal, state and local agencies.
Authorities said three people were arrested and face federal sex trafficking charges.
They said Edward Walker, 46, of Connecticut, was arrested for alleged sex trafficking two adult females and one juvenile female.
Tiphani Pereira, 25, and Richard Walker, 24, were arrested, authorities say, for alleged sex trafficking an adult female.
The arrests were made jointly by the Miami-Dade Police Department and the FBI.
Authorities say four juveniles involved in sex trafficking were recovered, three in Miami-Dade County and one in Broward County.
