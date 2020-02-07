That’s according to Disney which announced Thursday reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-day, two-night, all-immersive vacation simulating life in the Star Wars universe.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” said Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, in a Disney Parks blog post. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”

While reservations while be accepted later in 2020, the actual experience will debut in 2021 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Fans will begin their assent into space by entering the terminal, before being sent into space via a launch pod.

That’s when they’ll “simulate the experience of blasting off into space,” explained Johnson.

Upon landing on the star cruiser, fans will enter through the atrium and experience the full spaceship adventure.

“Everything in the spaceship wants to reinforce that feeling of you’re on a star cruiser, in a galaxy far, far away,” Johnson said.

Even the accommodations feature bunk beds similar to what Chewy has used in the movies, Johnson said.

Disney’s timing is perfect.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is out in movie theaters, “The Mandalorian” is streaming on Disney+ and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance just opened inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.