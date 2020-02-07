MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former top aide to the Mayor of Miami is under arrest Friday for allegedly soliciting and sending naked pictures of an underage child.

A Miami Police report says Rene Pedrosa, 48, met the victim on social media and invited the victim to his workplace for an interview about web design. The arrest report says Pedrosa kissed and fondled the victim during that meeting.

Then later, police say, Pedrosa is accused of sending a picture of his private parts to the victim and asking the victim for some sort of photo.

Police say Pedrosa invited the victim to his home for sex and the teen said no, reminding Pedrosa that he was a minor.

Pedrosa faces a total of four criminal charges including promoting sexual performance by a child, computer pornography, electronic transmission of material harmful to minors, and battery.

Bond is set at $26,500.

Pedrosa was a top aide to Mayor Francis Suarez for the past year and communications director for the Mayor.

He apparently resigned his position a few days ago after alerting the Mayor to the investigation.

Mayor Francis Suarez released this statement Friday afternoon.

“I have been made aware that Rene Pedrosa was taken into custody. I want to thank the Miami Police Department for expeditiously dealing with this matter. The residents of Miami deserve the highest standards from municipal employees. I will always work to ensure that my administration delivers accountability and takes action to uphold those standards. I have spoken to the mother of the reported victim and assured her that this is handled to the full extent of the law. My thoughts are with the reported victim and the family and we expect the legal process to take its course.”

Pedrosa was also a longtime television news reporter here in South Florida.