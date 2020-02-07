FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Criminal charges have been dropped against an Oakland Park security guard accused of making threats against President Trump on Facebook Live.
Shortly after Trump announced that a U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting numerous terrorist attacks, Chauncy Lump under the name “BlackMan vs. America” began live-streaming a seven-minute video. During that video, Lump made several threats against the president, who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away, according to a report by the Secret Service Agent.
Lump made several threats, including “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” according to the report.
During the video, Lump showed a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.
When he was arrested, Lump said it was all a joke and he was re-enacting a skit by a famous Instagram comedian.
Lump, who faced federal charges of threatening to kill the president, spent 32 days in jail before the charges were dropped.
While the charges are gone, Lump said so are his job and apartment because of his arrest. He said he is considering filing a civil lawsuit against the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
