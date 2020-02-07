WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Boca Raton Concours D’Elegance returns for the 14th consecutive year this weekend as car lovers and collectors anticipate it.

It will feature color, cocktails and a variety of vintage cars and motorcycles.

The event will be sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

CEO of the Boys & Girls Club Brian Quail acknowledges the value behind raising money to help others.

“Over the last 14 years, we’ve been able to raise over $10 million to help at-risk youth here in Broward County,” said Quail.

Saturday is the Gala Dinner & Auction as Sunday the car show will be showcased at the Boca Raton Resort and Hotel.

