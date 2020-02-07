



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top tapas bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tapas bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Shoppers in the Miami area tend to spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

First on the list is Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell, the cocktail bar, tapas bar and New American spot is the most popular tapas bar in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,057 reviews on Yelp.

2. Toro Toro

Next is downtown’s Toro Toro, situated at 100 Chopin Plaza. With 4.5 stars out of 1,001 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, tapas bar and cocktail bar has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Happy Wine in the Grove

Check out Happy Wine in the Grove, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tapas bar and wine bar, which offers tapas and more, at 2833 Bird Ave.

4. El Carajo International Tapas & Wines

And then there’s El Carajo International Tapas & Wines, a Coral Way favorite with four stars out of 490 reviews. Stop by 2465 S.W. 17th Ave. to hit up the tapas bar, wine bar, and Spanish spot next time the urge strikes.