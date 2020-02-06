



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A devastated family is living a nightmare and looking for answers after a loved one was killed by a hit-and-run driver that was drag racing.

On Tuesday, the 28th of January, Margaret Chance was heading home from work, making a left-hand turn from SR 7 to SW 21st Street when a speeding car, possibly going 80 miles per hour, barreled into her

Chance, a mother of five, died at the hospital.

“I still can’t wake up. I don’t wish this on nobody else, no other family,” said Chance’s sister, Annette.

Surveillance cameras captured another car making a U-turn and taking off. Police said the Cadillac that hit Chance and the car that sped away were drag racing.

“Be safe on the road. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the rush, it’s not worth the thrill you get from drag racing. Someone’s life was taken,” said Keefa Lovelace, Chance’s granddaughter.

Lovelace worked with her grandmother, and saw her just five minutes before the crash. She had no idea that would be the last time she saw her.

“I had gone in the car twice because I was going to go home with her, but I decided not to,” Lovelace said crying. “And I know it sounds odd to say this, but I really wish I had been with her.”

Miramar police are looking for the car that made the U-turn and two people seen on surveillance running to help. They’re hoping those witnesses can provide more firsthand details.

“That’s my sister from the day I was born. I was right beside her all the way from Jamaica. We came here together. We lived together. We do everything together. I don’t know how I’m going to survive without her,” said Annette Chance.