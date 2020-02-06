



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Loved ones are pleading for the public’s help after a Homestead mother is struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

A makeshift memorial for her is growing as her relatives hope a flyer released by Miami-Dade police will lead to some new tips and leads in this troubling case.

“The way she passed was graphic,” said Rosemary Sotomayor, the sister of the victim, 55-year-old Jeanette Berrios. “She just lay there in a storm, in the rain. I don’t know if she was alive and if there was a chance that she could have made it if someone had stopped and given her some help.”

“I can’t believe that someone did not stop,” she told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench. “I can not wrap my head around that.”

Family members say Berrios had just finished working a night shift at a Burger King restaurant on nearby U.S. One and was walking back to the Winchester Gardens Apartments where she lived at S.W. 166th Ave. and 304th St. when she was struck.

It was 12:34 in the morning on February 1st, the day before the Super Bowl. She was almost home.

It happened during a thunderstorm.

Miami-Dade police have released a flyer about a vehicle they are looking for: A dark-colored, possibly burgundy or maroon sedan. A surveillance camera in the area captured an image of it.

Outside the Winchester Gardens apartments where Berrios lived, there is a growing makeshift memorial with candles, stuffed animals, balloons and red roses.

It is also where there was a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night that dozens of family members and friends attended.

Family members say Berrios leaves behind three sons: Matthew, 27, Jonathan, 31 and Christopher, who is 37 years old.

Rosemary Sotomayor said “She did everything she could for them. And I would like to say if you know anything at all please come forward. I mean this could happen to anyone. She was a baby and she would come to me for advice. Right now I am her voice and I am going to shout out about this as long as I possibly can.”

Jeanette’s niece, Christine Sotomayor said, “We love her so much and we miss her.”

“We know about the car that did this and we know to know what happened because we are shocked and devastated,” she said.

“The weather that day was terrifying and the fact that they left her out there like that I mean who knows if they could have saved a life if they had stopped,” she said.

“My aunt she never did anything to harm anyone and she was always so caring and would always do everything for everybody even if she didn’t have much to give,” she said. “She would raise up your self-esteem. How could someone do something like that? It is horrific. It is horrific.”

“We need answers,” she said. “We need answers. I feel there are people out there who have to shed their guilty conscience and come forward and kick this in because we have to help each other. Any tip is a tip and it goes closer to knowing who did this.”

Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta told D’Oench that there are no new leads in this case.

Police had appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.

Family members say there will be services for Berrios this Sunday at the Caballero funeral home in Homestead.

The family has set up a GoFundme page to raise $12,000 for burial expenses. Click here if you would like to help them.

Family members say Berrios had worked at Burger King for 7 months.