MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue lieutenant is facing attempted murder charges on Thursday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Lorne Brown, 39, is accused of discharging his weapon into an occupied vehicle and striking the driver during a neighborhood block party, Sunday night in Cooper City.

BSO said it happened at around 7:15 p.m., in a neighborhood near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court, when the victim’s vehicle and another car went around roadway cones and drove through a neighborhood block party.

At the time, authorities said, a verbal dispute occurred between some neighbors and individuals in the vehicles.

Authorities said a neighbor even kicked one of the vehicles as they were leaving the area.

BSO said one of those vehicles returned to the area and Brown and another neighbor approached the victim’s vehicle with firearms drawn.

Detectives say there was a verbal attempt to have the occupants exit the vehicle and shortly thereafter, Brown fired into the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver in the arm.

Authorities said the victim’s vehicle continued through the block party, hitting several vehicles before stopping in a resident’s yard.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brown was transported to Broward’s Main Jail on Thursday morning.

Authorities said he faces charges of premeditated attempted first-degree murder, two counts of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In 2015, Brown was team captain representing his department during an international professional exercise and competition for emergency medical services crews in Prague. The Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue team finished third.