MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of killing Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joseph Bullock in Martin county Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Franklin Reed III of Palm Bay was also killed by an off duty Riviera Beach police officer who was driving by and saw the chaos unfolding.

Witnesses say the suspect, Reed was in a dispute with a tow truck operator over his disabled vehicle that was in the median at Mile Marker 107.

“The bad guy was trying to get his car off the tow truck and there was an exchange of gunfire,” says Adam Phillips who witnessed the commotion.

Phillips said Reed tried to shoot the tow truck operator but the gun jammed and the tow truck driver ran and hid in the bushes.

Riviera Beach police Officer Jamel Headings saw what was happening and stopped. He shot and killed Reed.

Headings, who has been with the department ten years, is on administrative leave as is standard policy after a shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is investigating the shootings, had no comment Thursday.

Trooper Bullock’s body was taken to the Medical Examiners office.

Flags were flown at half staff Thursday at state and county facilities in his honor.

Bullock spent 19 years with FHP, always stationed in Ft. Pierce. He leaves behind two sisters and his parents.

The trooper’s loss is felt statewide among law enforcement.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony talked about the impact during a media Q & A Thursday, “While these incidents don’t happen very often, it’s a reminder of how dangerous these jobs are. We need the community’s support and should pray for the family because it’s tough.”