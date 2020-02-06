MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police traffic investigators are asking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.
Police say it happened on Sunday, January 11, at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of 4300 block of SW 8 Street.
Investigators say 74-year-old Ramon Rodriguez was struck and killed by a white 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala.
Police suspect the vehicle involved has front end damage.
Images of the vehicle were captured by surveillance video in the area, police said.
Authorities say the driver of the Impala was wearing a t-shirt with the letters AERO, POS, TALE printed on the front of the shirt.
Police detectives will be at the Walgreens located at 4200 SW 8 Street to hand out flyers and gather additional information on this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. All calls are kept anonymous.
