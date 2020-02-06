



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is desperate to get answers after their loved one is killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Detectives were out handing out flyers Thursday morning with pictures of the suspected car involved, hoping someone will recognize it.

Opa-locka police have asked the public for help in finding a driver who hit Deandra Bradley, a mother of six children, and then left her to die in the street.

It happened on January 15 on NW 135th Street and NW 30th Avenue.

Arriving officers found Bradley, 34, who had been struck laying in the street.

Family members said Bradley, who goes by DeDe, was killed just moments after leaving the neighborhood convenience store. She was walking with her son, who’s a young teen.

They say she was able to push him out of the way but was unable to save herself.

“It was like a very bad swerving noise, it would have scared anybody, it would have terrified anybody,” said Dominique Thomas. “She stepped in the road, a car hit and kept going and never looked back.”

“She was a loving mother, she was a loving kind friend, anything she could do for you she would do,” said Sislyn Brown.

Brown was walking to the store as her friend DeDe was leaving. Moments later, she saw a car racing by leaving DeDe in the middle of the street.

“All I know is she was coming out the store, coming to that light right there and the light turned for them to cross, but that the car that was coming from this way, he kept going, so she pulled her son back. If she wouldn’t have pulled her son back both of them probably would have gotten killed. But she spared her son,” said Brown.

Bradley’s family said she had recently given birth. In addition to the newborn, she had several other children at home including a one-year-old.

“She just had a baby about two or three weeks ago. She was going to store to get food to feed her kids. She was going back home to feed her kids and never made it back to feed them,” said Brown.

Paramedics worked feverishly to save DeDe’s life, performing CPR, but were unsuccessful.

“It’s very disheartening to leave someone’s mother, sister, daughter or whomever on the roadway and that person leave the scene of this traffic accident. With no regard for human life,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.

Bradley’s family has set up a gofundme page. Click here if you would like to help.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).