  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Miami News, Taste Of The Town, The Deck at Island Gardens


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is famous for its many waterfront restaurants and the marina outdoor lounge at The Deck at Island Gardens is a welcome addition. The newly designed Deck at Island Gardens serves up amazing Mediterranean dishes where diners can enjoy endless views of Biscayne Bay, mega yachts and stunning sunsets.

It is located on the south side of the MacArthur Causeway just next to the Children Museum.

“The backdrops are gorgeous yachts and the cruise ships,” explains Executive Chef Alfio Longo. “The vibe we want to pass to the people to our customers is a vibe similar to Monte Carlos, St. Tropez so we say between Brickell and South Beach we have a little Monte Carlo.”

(CBS4)

Dining is al fresco and at night, this place lights up and it is party time.

“Thursday night through Sunday there is always a full house from happy hour through dinner,” said Chef Longo.

The food concept is Mediterranean, mainly Spain, France, and the Italian Peninsula; which are areas Chef Longo knows a lot about.

“We try to keep simple. We use a lot of quality products that have been selected by me and we import products from Italy, France, Spain. For us, it’s important to have quality for our customers.”

Arugula salad with endives, cherry tomatoes, Greek olives, and a lemon dressing tossed table side in a 24 month Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel. (CBS4)

A table side favorite is the Arugula salad with endives, cherry tomatoes, Greek olives, and a lemon dressing tossed in a 24 month Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel.

Next is the seafood tower.

Seafood tower from The Deck at Island Gardens (CBS4)

It is an enormous selection of freshly sourced oysters, Maine lobster, jumbo prawns, King Crab legs and ceviche served with lemon, and shallots mignonette.

Then there is the Chilean sea bass.

Chilean sea bass from the Deck at Island Gardens (CBS4)

It is oven roasted with leeks, marmalade, and champagne sauce but that’s not all.

“We finish our fish with a touch of caviar. Yea, a little caviar never hurt anybody.”

Finally, the meal ends with a decadent dessert called Chocolate Nemesis, which is a flourless dark chocolate cake with hazelnut gelato.

Chocolate Nemesis dessert (CBS4)

The Deck at Island Gardens is designed to create a relaxed European vibe while capturing the best of what Miami has to offer.

It is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday for dinner and Sundays are open for brunch and dinner.

The Deck at Island Gardens is located at 888 MacArthur Causeway in Miami.

Click here for more information.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments