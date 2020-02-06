MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be transported to Kendall Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon after they were struck by a public bus in Miami-Dade County.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Chopper 4 is over the scene along Coral Way and 72nd Street where the incident took place.

Images showed a stopped yellow bus stopped in front of a fence and a tent, adjacent to a baseball field.

Ironically, the advertisement on the bus urges people to call a 1-800 number in case they are involved in an accident.

It was not immediately clear if anyone inside the bus was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.