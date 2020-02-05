MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who police say was caught on camera abusing a dog inside an elevator is under arrest.
It happened Thursday, January 30th, at the Brickell Heights apartments at 55 SW 9th Street.
Police said cell video shows Karim Ellaisy, 21, walk into the elevator with a six-month-old pure breed Siberian Husky.
When the elevator’s doors closed, the dog urinated on the floor.
When Ellaisy saw what had happened, police say the video shows him yank the dog’s leash which caused it to slam against an elevator wall. Ellaisy also reportedly slapped the dog several times before throwing it into a wall.
Police located the dog’s owner in the building who said that Ellaisy was the last person seen with his dog and that was his way of disciplining the dog for urinating on the floor.
The dog’s owner told the police where to find Ellaisy who was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty.
The police also contacted the county’s animal control division about the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.