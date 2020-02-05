Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for two women who stole nearly a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from Sophora store.
The theft took place on January 22nd, at the Sophora location inside the J. C. Penny store at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Police say the women put the items into their shopping bags and left the store. Loss prevention employees tried to stop them before they sped off in newer model red Honda Civic, Florida license plate number HFY N95.
