MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A masseur is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a North Miami Beach spa.
It happened at a resort’s spa, in the 17300 block of Collins Avenue, on February 3rd.
According to the woman, during the massage James Scopetta removed a towel covering her body and rubbed her breasts and genital area.
The woman said when she questioned Scopetta, 34, about what he was doing, the massage came to an end minutes later.
During questioning, Scopetta denied the allegations against him. He told investigators that “he felt the victim was attracted to him and she wanted more of an erotic massage, which made him uncomfortable,” according to his arrest report.
Scopetta was taken into custody and charged with one count of sexual battery.
