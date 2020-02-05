LIGHTHOUSE POINT (CBSMiami) – A Delray Beach man was taken into custody after he reportedly spied on a teen girl in the shower.
Lighthouse Point police said a witness spotted 40-year-old Sean Salev outside of a bathroom window of the teen’s home looking in while the girl was undressed and showering.
Using images from their License Plate Recognition System, police determined he most likely targeted the 14-year-old at her dance practice in Boca Raton.
Salev has been charged with voyeurism.
Police noted that the bathroom window is in a fenced-in section of the home’s yard and that by entering the area, he also committed burglary.
When he was reportedly spotted looking into the window, Salev took off into the neighborhood.
A perimeter was set up and the Broward sheriff’s office assisted in the search with a helicopter and two K9s.
The sheriff’s helicopter crew spotted Salev hiding in some bushes by a home in the 2500 block of NE 47th Street where he was taken into custody. He’s also been charged with resisting arrest without violence.
Salev was taken to North Broward Medical Center where he was treated for several cuts on his right arm.
