BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A Florida man, found covered in blood during a traffic stop, is now charged with murdering his own father.

According to Boca Raton Police, 26-year-old Jared Noiman is charged with the first-degree murder of his elderly father Jay Noiman.

The elder Noiman’s body was discovered Monday Feb. 3 in a car in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza at 1 South Ocean Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. He was stabbed to death.

Around the same time, Jared Noiman was pulled over in a traffic stop by Delray Beach police. He was covered in blood and claimed to have been in an altercation but did not want to report a crime, according to police.

Police said the information and surveillance video from the crime scene led investigators to identify Noiman as a suspect, but they didn’t have enough evidence for an arrest.

Hours later, at 5:45 p.m., Boca Raton Police stopped Noiman along Glades Road and arrested him for driving without a valid driver’s license. He was taken to the police station, interviewed, and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. While a suspect in the deadly stabbing of his father, police said probable cause had not been established and he was released.

The next day, Noiman returned to the Boca Raton Police Department and confessed to killing his father, said police.

Noiman told police he and his father had been living in the elder Noiman’s car, which they parked in the parking garage to sleep, the report said. He told investigators he did not like the way his father was treating him and started having thoughts about killing him. He described how he stabbed his father and then strangled him in the garage, the police report said.

Jared Noiman is now being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. He refused to appear in court Wednesday morning, so a judge rescheduled it for Thursday.