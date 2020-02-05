MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has made two arrests in connection with a string of bank robberies across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
According to investigators, 26-year-old German Flaca and 29-year-old Christopher Lima are under arrest for pulling off four bank robberies on Tuesday.
A Chase Bank branch, located at 12945 SW 112 St in southwest Miami-Dade was robbed at 2:15 pm. About an hour and 15 minutes later, the Citi Bank branch at 18395 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines was hit.
An hour after that, the Chase Bank branch at 12590 W. Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise was robbed. Another Chase Bank branch was robbed in Coral Springs around 5:30 p.m.
Investigators said Flaca and Lima were arrested during a traffic stop in Coral Springs.
The two are being held at the Broward County jail and are expected to go before a federal judge later today.
You must log in to post a comment.